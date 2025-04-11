Drew McIntyre to back out of his WrestleMania 41 match due to an injury on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre has been engaged in a feud with Damian Priest for some time on WWE SmackDown. The General Manager of the blue brand Nick Aldis recently announced that both men will lock horns on The Grandest Stage of Them All next week, which has been speculated for quite some time now.

While the match has been confirmed, there is a chance that Drew McIntyre could end up pulling out after not being medically cleared to compete at WrestleMania. Damian Priest put the Scottish Psychopath through a car's windshield a few weeks ago on SmackDown. During the incident, a small piece of glass seemingly went into the former WWE Champion's eye, which has led to the latter fashioning an eye patch lately.

With The Show of Shows just a week away, it is unclear if the former World Heavyweight Champion will be allowed to take off his eye-patch and compete in the squared circle.

This week's WWE SmackDown is set to feature Drew McIntyre face-to-face with the former Judgment Day star, which could clarify everything that is being speculated. If McIntyre is not cleared to compete, he might announce his injury this week on the blue brand, which would force WWE to cancel yet another WrestleMania 41 match.

Drew McIntyre could also play mind games with Priest by announcing that he is not medically cleared, just to pull a surprise attack on his WrestleMania opponent ahead of The Show of Shows. Time will tell if the Scottish Psychopath is able to compete at WrestleMania 41 or not.

Drew McIntyre addressed his eye injury recently

The Scottish Psychopath addressed his backstage segment with Damian Priest, where he was slammed onto a car's windshield, during an appearance on It's called Soccer. The former WWE Champion stated that he was fighting against time with his eye injury ahead of WrestleMania 41, stating that Priest should have driven him on the top of the car or the concrete rather than the windshield.

"I'm currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It's a fight against time right now. It didn't feel that bad. I've never landed on a windshield in my life. He probably should've thrown me on top of the car or the concrete to hurt more. I've never landed on a windshield, but the glass is designed to spider out. I was wearing a leather jacket so thankfully I didn't get all cut up. The fall wasn't great, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Some debris came up in the air and landed straight in my eye, so I'm dealing with that right now. The eye thing wasn't supposed to happen. I'm not supposed to be sitting here right now with an eyepatch on, yet, I am," he said.

While McIntyre has an eye-patch on ahead of WrestleMania 41, it would be interesting to see if WWE allows him to wrestle with it or if they get the match canceled in case the patch doesn't come off until the PLE. Fans will have to wait and see what the promotion has in store for Drew McIntyre ahead of The Show Of Shows.

