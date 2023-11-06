Drew McIntyre could become a 3-time World Champion in a few hours: Here's How

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 featured a thrilling battle between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, but could the fallout lead to a new World Champion on WWE RAW?

At Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre came incredibly close to becoming a three-time World Champion but couldn't dethrone The Visionary. He later had a confrontation with Rhea Ripley, potentially hinting at a collaboration between himself and The Judgment Day. The next edition of WWE RAW may finally feature the much-awaited heel turn.

Seth Rollins has always been a fighting champion, ready to defend his title each week for everyone's entertainment. If he decides to defend the title in the next few hours, fans may witness an unexpected twist. The Scottish Warrior could turn heel mid-match and accept help from The Judgment Day. That could lead to him capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

This is purely speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. However, if the company has big plans for the two-time World Champion, he may finally dethrone Seth Rollins sooner rather than later.

What else could Drew McIntyre do on WWE RAW?

The buildup leading to WWE Crown Jewel 2023 certainly elevated hopes of Drew McIntyre becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, he suffered an unfortunate defeat at the event. If he doesn't aim to get a rematch, he may find a new rival on WWE RAW.

As mentioned above, the 38-year-old star could turn heel soon to join The Judgment Day. However, instead of going after Seth Rollins, he could start a program with The Judgment Day's longtime rival on WWE RAW, Sami Zayn. The two have had a history together, and it will be a likable way to initiate his run as a Judgment Day member.

Fans have also been anticipating McInyre's potential feud with Cody Rhodes for months. If he turns heel, he could have a memorable program with The American Nightmare. The two stars were once Tag Team Champions together, and their history could be used to build towards a potential match at Survivor Series 2023.

What do you think is next for The Scottish Warrior? Let us know in the comments section.

