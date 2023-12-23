Drew McIntyre to bring 55-year-old WWE legend on his redemption path? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre is currently in the midst of an awakening, as he has been trying to reclaim his lost glory. The Scottish Warrior has been on a path of redemption and could bring along a 55-year-old legend who could be the guiding light in his journey.

The name in question is William Regal. The pro wrestling veteran is currently the WWE Vice President of Talent Development and works in backstage roles. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Regal's non-compete clause is "just about over," and he can make appearances on WWE television.

During his stint with NXT, the 55-year-old gave a glimpse into how phenomenal he could be on-screen. Therefore, WWE might utilize him on the main roster to accentuate the company's storylines. There's a good possibility that Drew McIntyre could bring William Regal in to awaken his conscience.

There have been many instances when the Scottish Warrior has been found in a state of trance as the lines between right and wrong seemed to get blurred for him. Therefore, the WWE veteran could guide him and illuminate his path.

William Regal could easily enter Drew McIntyre's storyline in a managerial role, as the former WWE Champion could unleash his dark side under Regal's tutelage. The 55-year-old pairing himself with his fellow UK superstar could give rise to enthralling storylines.

Is Drew McIntyre's character not a heel?

The WWE Universe has often seen heel superstars radiating similar characteristics. However, Drew McIntyre seemingly doesn't fit into that definition with his current persona. He has been quite authentic with how he reacts to situations, unlike typical heel superstars.

The Scottish Warrior has displayed in several instances that he is still the same guy he was before. However, he has started to see the obnoxious reality of life and goes against anyone who supports it. Over the years, the WWE Universe has seen heel superstars berating their opponents while using cunning tactics.

But things have been different with the former WWE Champion, as he has been authentic with whatever he feels. On the other hand, McIntyre doesn't show any empathy towards others and believes in making others pay for their wrongdoings. Hence, his character doesn't fit the definition of a babyface either.

Drew McIntyre is being portrayed as the anti-hero of WWE who lacks conventional heroic attributes. The Scottish Warrior has been in pursuit of achieving his dream to reclaim his lost glory by making all his sacrifices worth it.