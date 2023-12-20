Drew McIntyre explains recent emotional promo on RAW

Drew McIntyre has explained his emotional promo during this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The veteran has come up short several times as of late. He lost the Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 and has not been able to recover. Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship last month at Crown Jewel, but The Visionary emerged victorious. He will get another shot at Rollins' title in two weeks on WWE RAW.

Last night on the red brand, McIntyre and Rollins exchanged words in the ring ahead of their title match on January 1. McIntyre noted that Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, is in a similar position as him as she has traveled the world and made a ton of sacrifices to be a WWE Superstar. The veteran added that he needed the World Heavyweight Championship to prove that it was all worth it for him.

Drew McIntyre took to social media today to repost a clip from his emotional promo last night. He added that this is as real as it gets and that he doesn't just want to win the title in two weeks; he needs to win to win the match:

"This is as real as it gets. I have given everything to pro-wrestling. I don’t want this, I need it," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins following segment with Drew McIntyre on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized Seth Rollins' performance during his promo with Drew McIntyre last night on WWE RAW.

The promo ultimately led to a brawl between the two stars ahead of their title match in two weeks. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized Rollins' work during the brawl and wondered why so many thought he was a great worker:

"I know I'm always all over Rollins, and this is the reason why, okay. Rollins has him dead in the aisle way, and he's on top of him, and he's punching Drew like he's a 10-year-old girl, bro. That's why when people tell me this guy is such a great worker, bro (...) how are you a great worker if you don't even know how to throw a realistic punch? How are you a great worker?" he said. (27:13 - 27:45)

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre is a former 2-time WWE Champion, but both of his reigns occurred during the pandemic, and he never got to share the moment in front of fans. It will be fascinating to see what the fan reaction would be if McIntyre defeated Rollins to become World Heavyweight Champion on the January 1 edition of WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre become World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.