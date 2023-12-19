Seth Rollins criticized by WWE veteran after massive brawl with Drew McIntyre on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted his next challenger, Drew McIntyre, on the latest episode of RAW. The rivals exchanged heated words before a brawl broke out between the two. Former RAW head writer Vince Russo has now commented on the segment.

Seth Rollins will defend his title against The Scottish Warrior on the Day 1 edition of RAW in 2024. Ahead of the match, The Visionary told his challenger that he was at fault for his recent shortcomings. This led to a hard-hitting brawl between the two, with Rollins initially gaining the upper hand. However, McIntyre bounced back and slammed the champion into the steel steps.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the World Heavyweight Champion's punches and said he didn't understand how many considered him a great worker.

"I know I'm always all over Rollins, and this is the reason why, okay. Rollins has him dead in the aisle way, and he's on top of him, and he's punching Drew like he's a 10-year-old girl, bro. That's why when people tell me this guy is such a great worker, bro (...) how are you a great worker if you don't even know how to throw a realistic punch? How are you a great worker?" he said. (27:13 - 27:45)

It will be interesting to see who will walk away with the title when Seth Rollins takes on McIntyre on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

