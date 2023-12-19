Seth Rollins gets assaulted by Drew McIntyre after burning him with a 3-word statement on RAW

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre had an intense back-and-forth promo on RAW this week where McIntyre seemingly agreed with Rollins on a few things. However, three words that Seth Rollins said burned McIntyre's fire, causing him to assault the World Heavyweight Champion.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins came out to talk about his upcoming World title match against Drew McIntyre, only to be interrupted by the Scotsman. McIntyre seemed to appreciate Rollins' comments about CM Punk and agreed with him while also stating the relatability of sacrifice that's involved in pro wrestling.

The Visionary said that the only thing preventing McIntyre from becoming World Champion again was McIntyre himself. In three simple words, he said "I pity you" and walked away - infuriating the Scotsman and leading to him launching an assault.

Rollins was quick to anticipate the assault and fought back, sending McIntyre out of the ring and even launched a suicide dive on him. But when Drew slammed Rollins' head against the barricade that separates the audience from the wrestlers, Rollins was taken out instantly.

It was a big assault that's built a lot of hype for their World Heavyweight Title match two weeks from now on the Day 1 episode of RAW.

Will McIntyre finally become World Heavyweight Champion? Or will Rollins retain again? Let us know what you think in the comments below!