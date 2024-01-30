Drew McIntyre to bring back 11 years old gimmick following RAW incident? Analyzing why it must happen

Drew McIntyre made quite the revelation on Monday Night RAW's latest edition. When CM Punk opened the show and informed fans about an injury he suffered at Royal Rumble, McIntyre interrupted The Best in the World and told him that he wished Punk would suffer an injury.

Later, the Scotsman also proceeded to attack Punk. However, the latter was saved by Sami Zayn, who booked himself a match against McIntyre. Regardless, this incident that transpired on RAW and McIntyre's behavior in recent times might lead him to bring back his old and most revered persona.

The persona in question is The Broken Dreams persona Drew McIntyre carried back in the day. From 2009 to 2013, McIntyre carried this with grace and delivered some of the best matches and segments. His theme song further enriched his character, and fans have wanted to see the same for a long time.

Given everything he has gone through recently, it won't be surprising to see Drew McIntyre bring back this old persona. While fans would love to see him do the same as soon as possible, it will be great to see him walk out with his old song at WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre once spoke about the possibility of bringing back The Broken Dreams theme song

After Drew McIntyre was released by WWE in 2014, he worked hard and found a place for himself in the Stamford-based promotion again in 2017. However, when McIntyre returned this time, the promotion cut his old theme song and gave him a new one.

While some fans were happy to see The Scottish Warrior walk out to his new theme, the majority of the fans wanted him to bring back his old theme. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre mentioned he likes his current theme but wouldn't mind bringing back the old one.

“I have been messing with people for years regarding the old music and it’s amazing that people still talking about it as often as they talk about it. I see it multiple times a day. ‘Bring it back, bring it back.’ I love my current theme, it suits who I am today. It’s very much the Warrior music and when I’m out in the ring, I’m very much an animal in that ring. But at the right time, the right occasion, the right match, the right event, I think it’d be appropriate to bring it back, and that’s all I’ll say right now."

Given Drew McIntyre did not rule out the possibility of bringing back his old theme song, it will be interesting to see when he brings it back. Until then, fans will be keen to see how WWE books McIntyre leading up to WrestleMania 40.

