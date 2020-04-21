Drew McIntyre comments on unintentionally recreating WWE Hall of Famer's iconic picture

Drew McIntyre

On the main event of this week's RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against Angel Garza while Austin Theory, Andrade and Zelina Vega were at ringside. Although The Scottish Psychopath had a 3-on-1 disadvantage, he ran through all three of them down and eventually pinned Garza to pick up the win.

Post-match, McIntyre would Claymore Theory and Garza yet again and pose like the WWE United States Champion to conclude the show. Drew wanted to mock Andrade but as pointed out by former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, it came off as McIntyre was imitating the iconic photoshoot of Shawn Michaels.

Did #RAW really just end with a Shawn Micheals Playgirl shout out? Because if it did, that’s fantastic! — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) April 21, 2020

Realizing how the pose looked like, the WWE Champion took to Twitter to comment on it.

Eventually, the Heart Break Kid responded as well.

WWE RAW

Over the years, several wrestlers have recreated the photoshoot of the WWE Hall of Famer; be it NXT's Roderick Strong or NJPW's Will Ospreay. Although Drew McIntyre didn't intend to do so, he can be considered as the latest addition to this list. McIntyre shares certain similarities with HBK as well, for example, winning the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships, outlasting 29 other men in the Royal Rumble and heading on to WrestleMania to win their first WWE Championship.

Considering what went down during the main event on this week's RAW, it will be interesting to see if The Scottish Psychopath can hold onto his momentum and successfully defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank.