Drew McIntyre should create a brand new faction to help him win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre's WWE journey has hit a bump as The Chosen One failed on numerous occasions to win the World Championship, whether it was against Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

Last year, a report suggested that the Authors of Pain and Gallus could soon start appearing on WWE's main roster. Earlier this year, Akam and Rezar returned and aligned with Karrion Kross to feud against Bobby Lashley and Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Gallus hasn't made their presence felt on WWE's main roster as they are currently working on the developmental brand. Creative plans are often scrapped or changed, but fans have longed to see the faction on either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown.

Moreover, Drew McIntyre's heel turn hasn't taken him anywhere near his goals, as he lacks strength in numbers when it comes to going head-to-head against The Judgment Day. It would be for the best if McIntyre created his faction to help him win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Why should Drew McIntyre create a new stable on WWE RAW?

Over the past two years, Drew McIntyre has been failing to overcome the numbers advantage that his opponents often possess. Whether it was a feud against Roman Reigns or friendly competition against Sheamus, both stars had their stables to back them up.

Last year, Drew McIntyre moved to Monday Night RAW and faced the same roadblock when it came to feuding with Gunther or going after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, who was already targeted by The Judgment Day and Damian Priest.

The pattern is that McIntyre is weak in a feud where his opponent has a stable. The only way Drew McIntyre can reach the top of the card is if he creates his own faction to even the playing field. This could be possible if Gallus does move to WWE's main roster.

The ideal scenario is that Gallus moves to Monday Night RAW following the events of WrestleMania 40. This would give The Scottish Warrior the perfect opportunity to form his group that can ultimately help him become the World Heavyweight Champion on the red brand.

