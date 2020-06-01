Drew McIntyre says, "Just be nice"

This past week, the wrestling world witnessed two of the worst tragedies possible, as both Shad Gaspard and Hana Kimura lost their lives, with the latter doing so as a victim of cyberbullying. In a week where WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was also the victim of some pretty horrid remarks, I asked WWE Champion Drew McIntyre what his message would be to both victims, and the bullies themselves.

Sportskeeda meets Drew McIntyre

I had the pleasure of chatting with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre this week and asked about the recent freedoms he's experiences by way of unscripted promos, but that leads into why I asked McIntyre about the cyberbullying many have received, as his online character isn't a million miles away from the man himself - hence being allowed those freedoms.

You can watch the entire clip below, or read on for more.

While on a conference call set up by WWE, McIntyre would be asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as mental health and the meaning of success. I followed on by asking about cyberbullying in a week where we lost Hana Kimura and where WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss received a "criticism" of her in-ring work that referred to her personal life.

While speaking on the matter, McIntyre would note how, while he's not the person who should be speaking on the matter, there is an incredibly important thing people should keep in mind - and delivered a simple, yet absolutely incredible and inspirational, message on the matter.

"I mean... There are so many scenarios and situations around the world that are incredibly upsetting. I don't think that Drew McIntyre is the person that should be speaking on it. I think you should just ask yourself, you know, 'Would I like it if somebody said that to me?' It's as simple as that. It takes a lot of effort to not be nice and doesn't take any effort to be nice. Just be nice."

A huge thank you to Drew McIntyre for taking the time to chat with us, and to WWE UK for setting up the interview.

