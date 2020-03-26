Drew McIntyre discloses when he got to know that he would win Royal Rumble match

The Scottish Psychopath broke character to reveal when he was made aware of the plan.

Drew McIntyre will now face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre after winning the Royal Rumble match

One of the main-event matches of this year's WrestleMania is going to feature Drew McIntyre against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The Scottish Psychopath earned this opportunity by outlasting 29 other Superstars in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

McIntyre's momentum in the match received a boost when he eliminated the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and it eventually led to him winning the entire bout. While discussing the Royal Rumble match with talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda's special contributor Alex McCarthy, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed when WWE had informed him that he was going to win the 30-man match.

The day of the show. I had a feeling that we were heading the way of Brock potentially, but it almost seemed too good to be true. Like a dream scenario for me and I don’t believe anything until it happens.

Drew McIntyre is currently enjoying a second run in the company. Although he was billed as 'The Chosen One' during his initial stint in WWE, that gimmick never kicked off. Some last-minute booking changes had further derailed McIntyre's momentum on the main roster and he disclosed the same to Alex McCarthy.

Regarding winning it [Royal Rumble], certainly, I’ve been down to win a few things in my career – especially my early career – that never actually happened. And some of them were changed at the very last second, some very big matches. So I don’t believe anything until it actually happens – that’s how I stay sane I guess?

McIntyre also pointed out the bright side of these last-minute changes and how a Superstar needs to deal with them.

Even if I’m on a downslope, we’re on 52 weeks of the year and anything can change in an instant, so I don’t get too down on things either, nor do I get too excited about things until they actually happen. I roll with the punches and take everything a week at a time.

Drew McIntyre is set to square off with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Will The Scottish Psychopath be able to pull off a victory in his first world title match since returning to the company?

We will get that answer in less than two weeks!