Drew McIntyre has a heartfelt message for fans after becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36

McIntyre has finally realized his lifelong dream of winning the big one.

He put down The Beast tonight at WrestleMania, to win the WWE title.

Drew McIntyre

The 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre took on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on night 2 of WrestleMania 36. It took four devastating Claymore Kicks, but McIntyre finally managed to put down The Beast and become WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

McIntyre took to Instagram soon after, and posted a message for the WWE Universe. McIntyre extended his appreciation towards the fans for believing in him. Check out the post below:

McIntyre also shared a picture of him holding the WWE title after beating Lesnar, on his official Twitter handle. He stated in the caption that he dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. McIntyre then added that he did it for the WWE Universe. Check out the tweet below:

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

McIntyre's initial WWE run that kicked off in 2009 saw him turn from a hot prospect to an enhancement talent in a matter of years. He left WWE in 2014, improved himself over the next few years, and came back to the company in 2017. Three years later, McIntyre finally became the chosen one and won the 2020 Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Roman Reigns. Sky is the limit for McIntyre now, and it would be intriguing to see what he has in store for us going forward, after a career-defining victory over Brock Lesnar tonight.