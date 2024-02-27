Drew McIntyre to leave WWE after 38-year-old star costs him world title match at WrestleMania XL? Possibility explored

Drew McIntyre is set to get another shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship after he won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE's recently concluded premium live event. While McIntyre looks more determined than ever to finally win a title in front of the live crowd, a ghost from the past may spoil his chances. This 'ghost' would be 38-year-old Sami Zayn.

The Scottish Warrior has been chasing gold for the last few months but came up short in his previous attempts. However, McIntyre did not give up and outperformed five other superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday in Perth, Australia.

McIntyre has ended up in the bad books of many notable names in the last few months and this could end up costing him yet another opportunity to get gold around his waist. The former WWE Champion attacked and injured Sami Zayn a few weeks back on RAW. He also cost Zayn his matches against Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton.

While Sami Zayn has so far tried his best to keep his morals intact, he has a golden opportunity to get back at Drew McIntyre by interfering in his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

There are also reports of Drew's contract expiring sometime after The Showcase of The Immortals and thus creative could book the Scottish Warrior quitting in frustration as a storyline while they renew a deal with him or keep him off WWE programming for a while.

Drew McIntyre has also been at odds with Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has been feuding with a lot of babyfaces on the red brand. The Scottish Warrior took credit for injuring CM Punk and has been mocking the Best in the World ever since. Drew has also been at odds with Jey Uso ever since the latter showed up on RAW.

The duo had a segment on RAW last night where McIntyre told Jey that he deserves the bad time he has been going through. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle next Monday.