Drew McIntyre to lose his title shot because Triple H has big non-CM Punk plans for him? Exploring the potential direction

Drew McIntyre is all set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle. The majority of the WWE Universe expects The Scottish Warrior to win the world title in front of his home crowd at the Scotland show, but could there be another twist in this tale?

McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. But his arrogant celebration in front of CM Punk allowed Damian Priest to capitalize on the moment with his Money in the Bank cash-in, especially after the Best in the World attacked the newly crowned champion. And just like that, The Judgment Day member had stolen McIntyre's gold.

This was the second time when Drew McIntyre saw the Money in the Bank briefcase end his world championship reign. The previous one was in 2021, when McIntyre defended the WWE Championship in a brutal Elimination Chamber match only to lose his title to The Miz, who had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Triple H could use McIntyre's history with the Money in the Bank briefcase to script a poetic storyline. He could book The Scottish Warrior's unexpected loss at Clash at the Castle, leaving him more frustrated in his championship pursuit. Considering how he has continued to mock CM Punk, fans could see the latter make a surprise appearance and cost McIntyre a potential championship victory at Clash at the Castle.

This would leave the former champion desperate to reclaim his gold, forcing him to turn his attention towards the one thing he dreads. McIntyre could set his sights on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, hoping that the briefcase would finally give him what it had taken away from him.

This would ultimately make him a top favorite to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE. He could have a generational heel run with the contract and continue his feud with the several big names on RAW as he chases the world championship.

Damian Priest retaining his World Heavyweight Championship over Drew McIntyre would undoubtedly be shocking, but it could lead to an unforgettable storyline. But for that, Triple H must ensure that McIntyre is protected in his loss against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Drew McIntyre on Money in the Bank briefcase

Drew McIntyre has openly expressed his disdain for the Money in the Bank briefcase. During a recent interview with The Indian Express, he said he couldn't tolerate the contract after losing his title twice.

"First of all, I can't stand the Money in the Bank briefcase. I understand the point is to cash it in to win the title, but I've lost my last two world titles because of that stupid briefcase," said McIntyre. (H/T - The Indian Express)

Last week on WWE RAW, Drew Mcintyre tried to launch a sneak attack on Damian Priest after the champion competed in the main event. However, Priest got the better of his challenger with some help from The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see how The Scottish Warrior retaliates on the final edition of WWE RAW before their title match at Clash at the Castle 2024.

