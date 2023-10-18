Drew McIntyre to make major change after 11 years at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential hint

Drew McIntyre is poised to contend for the World Heavyweight Championship as he prepares to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. Anticipation among fans is high, especially following the recent potential tease of a heel turn by the Scottish Warrior. Adding to the excitement, McIntyre hinted at the return of his iconic Broken Dreams theme at the premium live event.

Previously, the Broken Dreams theme resurfaced during McIntyre's opening promo before his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2023. Following a heated confrontation with The Visionary on RAW, McIntyre posted the lyrics of his Broken Dreams theme on his official Twitter account. This action has led fans to speculate that McIntyre may permanently reintroduce this theme starting from Crown Jewel 2023.

Interestingly, McIntyre teased the return of Broken Dreams during his promo segment with Rollins on RAW. During the segment, Drew McIntyre specifically called out the champion for using his theme song as a crutch and hinted at the possibility of bringing back his own iconic theme. This revelation has sparked curiosity among fans about the potential implications for their upcoming rivalry.

As the storyline progresses, it will be intriguing to witness the developments in the coming weeks. It will also be interesting to see whether McIntyre will be successful in dethroning Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Drew McIntyre's next match has already been announced

The company has already announced a massive clash between the Scottish Warrior and Sami Zayn for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The match was set up following a heated confrontation between Drew and Sami backstage. During the exchange, McIntyre took the opportunity to mock Sami Zayn for not yet winning a world title in the company.

The match has generated a lot of excitement among fans, with many anticipating that it will likely sow the seeds for McIntyre's long-awaited heel turn. Additionally, there is speculation about potential involvement from The Judgment Day during this clash, especially after the recent hint about McIntyre and Rhea discussing matters backstage.

In the event that the Judgment Day attempts to interfere in this match, it is expected that stars such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins might step up to support Zayn, given their ongoing rivalry against the villainous faction.

Overall, the match between Sami and Drew McIntyre holds the potential for blockbuster action and promises numerous surprises for the fans.

