Drew McIntyre to miss WrestleMania 41 after what happened to him on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre had a tough outing at Friday Night SmackDown, despite securing a historic win against Randy Orton. The Scottish Warrior was cheered up backstage before being viciously attacked by Priest, who left the Scotsman suffering in pain after slamming him onto a car windshield.

After being attacked by Priest, Drew McIntyre was heard screaming about his eyes, hinting that he might have injured himself while taking the scary bump. Later, via a tweet, McIntyre confirmed that it was a real glass, and it went into his eye. Although it appears to be a kayfabe injury, there is a slight chance the Scotsman may have gotten hurt for real.

Given the nature of the injury, Drew McIntyre might announce in the upcoming week that he will miss WrestleMania as he is medically unfit and will not compete in a match against Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy could challenge someone else for The Showcase of the Immortals as McIntyre’s replacement. In a shocking turn of events, The Scottish Warrior could return at the Show of Shows and attack Priest mid-match and later, book an “eye for an eye match” at Backlash.

That said, the angle proposed above is mere speculation at this point.

Drew McIntyre takes shots at former WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had an intense feud last year, which is now immortalized in the books. They competed in three high-stakes matches, and Bad Blood 2024 marked the conclusion of their rivalry. Since then, both superstars have been on different paths. However, McIntyre and Punk never miss a chance to take shots at one another.

The Scotsman attended UFC Fight Night at the O2 Arena, and WWE documented the moments and uploaded a vlog featuring McIntyre. While watching the action in the Octagon, Drew took shots at CM Punk, stating that if he entered the Octagon now without a camp, he would still be better than Punk.

"I can confidently say. if I got in the Octagon right now, with zero training whatsoever, I would do 1,000 times better than CM Punk. I mean that 1,000 times better," Drew McIntyre said.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how McIntyre-Priest's saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

