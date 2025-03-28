Drew McIntyre trolls CM Punk over UFC career downfall

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk is the WWE feud that just will not end. Long before Punk made his wrestling comeback in AEW, the Chicagoan unsuccessfully pursued a MMA career. McIntyre made UFC headlines this week for a special visit on the current WWE European tour and caused a stir by addressing his rival's UFC run.

Ad

The Voice of The Voiceless walked out of WWE in January 2014 and signed a multi-fight UFC contract on December 6. Injuries delayed Punk's debut twice before losing to Mickey Gall via first-round submission on September 10, 2016, at UFC 203. He returned to the Octagon on June 9, 2018, at UFC 225 in his hometown, but was dominated by Mike Jackson. The unanimous decision was later overturned due to Jackson's positive marijuana test.

The Scottish Psychopath attended UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena in London this week, and this was documented in the WWE Vlog seen below. While watching the action inside the Octagon, McIntyre took a dig at Punk. The former TNA World Champion claimed he'd do much better in MMA than the former AEW World Champion.

Ad

Trending

"I can confidently say.. if I got in the Octagon right now, with zero training whatsoever, I would do 1,000 times better than CM Punk. I mean that, 1,000 times better," Drew McIntyre said. [From 4:30 to 4:42]

Ad

McIntyre has no history of MMA training or actual fighting. He grew up as a fan of pro wrestling and began training at age 15 after a pact with his parents that makes for a great story for any fan.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk set for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is airing live from The O2 in London, England today. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly WrestleMania contract signing for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre has not been announced for any match or segment, but the venue and the company have him listed to appear. Others advertised include Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, and The Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback