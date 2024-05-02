Absent WWE Superstar shares personal update; recently went undrafted

WWE Superstars impress the fans in the ring night after night, but every now and then, they achieve major success outside of the industry. One fan-favorite has just provided an update on their major quest outside the squared circle after continued speculation on a WWE return.

Nikki Cross is one of those considerably-impressive superstars who can seemingly multi-task effectively. While wrestling on the UK indies, and working as a personal trainer & fitness instructor, Cross earned a Bachelor's degree in History from the University of Glasgow, and later earned a Master's degree from the same school. She moved to America to join WWE in 2016, and eventually was accepted into online classes from Scotland's University of Edinburgh. She received her Master's degree from the institution in mid-2023, and later announced that she would be studying for her PhD.

The Best in The Galaxy previously said she hoped to be Dr. Nikki after the next 6 years of studying, and clarified that she will continue her wrestling career while pursuing her PhD. In an update, the 35-year-old took to X today to confirm that she is still in pursuit of the major accolade. She indicated that she was on a unique day of project work.

"[coffee cup emoji] [laptop emoji] #PHD #Researchproject [books emoji] [open book emoji] [closed book emoji] Haha, not my normal study attire. Normally Pjs and slippers [laughing emoji]," Nikki Cross wrote with the photo below.

The Twisted Sister has not wrestled since the WWE RAW Battle Royal on November 6, 2023. Cross was spotted in a peculiar spot on RAW earlier this year, but her status has been up in the air, amid rumors and speculation from fans, especially after the former RAW Women's Champion was not included in the WWE Draft 2024.

Another college graduate WWE Superstar jokes about their degree

Drew McIntyre is one of several pro wrestlers who have college degrees to fall back on, just in case their in-ring career doesn't work out.

The Scottish Psychopath began training in the ring at age 15. His parents offered to support the venture as long as he gave the same attention to his studies. Drew agreed and went on to earn a Master's degree in Criminology from Glasgow Caledonian University.

While previously speaking with BT Sport, the former WWE Champion was asked about his future retirement match. McIntyre first named Sheamus as the opponent, but then said he'd like someone younger to retire him, and someone from the UK. He finally named Pete Dunne as one he could pass the torch to when the time comes. McIntyre joked about wrestling "forever" and said he has a solid back-up plan: using his degree in criminology.

"I’m just going to go forever, I’ll be wrestling when I’m 70! I’ve not done anything else since I was fifteen. I’ve got a degree in Criminology, I should start applying for the police force!" Drew McIntyre said.

McIntyre is currently out of action with an elbow injury. He is expected to miss at least several more weeks of in-ring time.

