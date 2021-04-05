"Somebody I could pass the torch to" - Drew McIntyre reveals who he'd like to face in his last match

Drew McIntyre has named the WWE Superstar he'd like to face in his final match before he eventually retires from Professional Wrestling.

In a recent Instagram Live session with WWEonBTSport, the former WWE Champion was pitched a fan's question, asking who he would like to face in his last-ever wrestling match.

Drew pondered the idea for a few moments, initially suggesting his long-time rival Sheamus, before retracting the answer. McIntyre then suggested he'd like to face "somebody younger" in his final bout.

The Scottish Warrior would ultimately name WWE NXT star Pete Dunne as the man he'd like to retire him.

Here's what Drew McIntyre had to say:

"Oh, that’s a tough one. I’d say someone like I’ve got so much history with, like Sheamus. But he’s like five hundred years older than me, so he’s going to retire way before me! Maybe I’d like to have his last match. Maybe somebody younger, like an up and comer. Maybe somebody from the UK. Like a… Like a Pete Dunne or somebody. Somebody who’s young enough, somebody I could pass the torch to when the decade finally comes."

McIntyre then jested that he'd be wrestling "forever" but that he also had a solid backup plan for his retirement - using his Criminology degree to apply for the police force.

"I’m just going to go forever, I’ll be wrestling when I’m seventy! I’ve not done anything else since I was fifteen. I’ve got a degree in Criminology, I should start applying for the police force!"

Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship this weekend at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre's choice, Pete Dunne, is currently in NXT

t r a n s f o r m pic.twitter.com/TICOcUEZLY — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) March 2, 2021

Pete Dunne is currently a member of the NXT roster, having moved over from the NXT UK brand. A former NXT United Kingdom Champion, The Bruiserweight, recently underwent a dramatic body transformation and is looking to carve his own legacy in the WWE.

Dunne has stated on numerous occasions that he intends to become WWE Champion one day.

With a plethora of incredible matches and performances in the bank, it could be argued Drew McIntyre made the perfect choice in naming the Birmingham native as his final dance partner.