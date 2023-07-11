Renee Paquette, R-Truth, Isla Dawn, and others react to Nikki Cross posting about massive achievement in picture with her husband

Nikki Cross may be wrestling in WWE now, but that's not all she's doing. The superstar recently graduated from the University of Edinburgh and was congratulated by quite a few WWE Superstars, as well as others, in her moment of celebration.

The star has been studying at the University of Edinburg. Back in May, she submitted the dissertation for her master's degree in history. The topic was the history of women's wrestling.

"Guys. I did it. Dissertation for masters has been handed in. To all the fans who tweeted me, to all the wonderful people who let me interview them (you know who you are ) Thank you. I'm so proud. What y'all think? PHD next ? Mama imma write a book After some 😴☀️☕️ tho!" Cross wrote on

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross

Dissertation for masters has been handed in.

To all the fans who tweeted me, to all the wonderful people who let me interview them (you know who you are )

Thank you

I’m so proud

What y’all think? PHD next ?

Mama imma write a book

Despite wrestling in WWE, the star has also managed to complete a heavy educational commitment.

Despite wrestling in WWE, the star has also managed to complete a heavy educational commitment. She now posted about finally graduating and had a picture with her real-life husband, Big Damo, aka Killian Dain. She was clearly in a celebratory mood in the post.

"Woohoo graduation time!!!!!! 👩🏻‍🎓 🥂😊☺️🤗 💙 🩵 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023 Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today 🥹 And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours! 😂"

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross

🏻‍ 🥂 🤗



🩵 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

#UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023



Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today 🥹



Multiple wrestlers and WWE Superstars reacted to her announcement, congratulating her, including R-Truth, Renee Paquette, Isla Dawn, Arriana Grace, Lacey Lane, ring announcer Alicia Taylor, and many others.

Multiple wrestlers and WWE Superstars reacted to her announcement, congratulating her, including R-Truth, Renee Paquette, Isla Dawn, Arriana Grace, Lacey Lane, ring announcer Alicia Taylor, and many others.

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE @WWENikkiCross 🏼 You’re a hard working woman and a wonderful inspiration! Super Congratz to you!!!🥰 @DamoMackle Yayyy Nikki!You’re a hard working woman and a wonderful inspiration! Super Congratz to you!!!🥰 @WWENikkiCross @DamoMackle Yayyy Nikki! 🙏🏼❤️ You’re a hard working woman and a wonderful inspiration! Super Congratz to you!!!🥰

The moment was of great significance to the star. While she has not been that prominent on WWE TV recently, it will be interesting to see if that increases now that she has completed her educational work.

WWE star Nikki Cross also posted about her husband, Killian Dain, earlier this year

Nikki Cross posted on social media to celebrate four years with Killian Dain in January of this year. She said that her husband could put up with a lot of her insanity regularly.

"Today we celebrate 4 years of marriage but this year we also celebrate 15 years of being each other’s person. Every challenge we faced,we faced it and came out stronger. Those three words are said too much, they’re not enough. But il say them anyway, I love you @DamoMackle. Also guys, for as crazy as you all think I am on TV, I'm x10 more nuts IRL so give this man his flowers, a round of applause and form a prayer circle *winking emoji*," said Nikki Cross

Dain was a part of WWE but was released in 2021. Since then, he has appeared in AEW and NJPW.

What do you think is next for Nikki Cross in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

