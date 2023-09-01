Xavier Woods, Piper Niven, Deonna Purrazzo, and others send supportive messages after Nikki Cross makes major life announcement; clarifies WWE future

WWE is quite a difficult place to make your mark, given the variety of talent in the promotion. In recent weeks, it's been difficult for Nikki Cross.

The star has lost more than her fair share of matches when she's even had the chance to compete. Now, she has made a massive announcement about her life, and fellow WWE stars and other wrestlers like Xavier Woods, Doudrop, Deonna Purrazzo, and Lance Storm have reacted.

Cross has not been appearing on main rosters shows, with most of her appearances restricted to Main Event tapings. When she did appear on RAW the last two times, though, she lost both on July 17 and July 4.

The star has now taken to Twitter to announce the next step in her life. She also declared what she wanted to do about her career.

She said that within the next six years, she hoped to have a 'Doctor' to her name. She posted a picture of being accepted to a part-time PhD application for the next six years. She also added that she hoped to share her journey with every one of her fans.

She concluded that she didn't want to start any rumors as she wanted to continue wrestling.

Thus, for now, it appears Cross will continue in the Stamford-based promotion, even if the company does not seem to have any creative direction planned for her.

Multiple WWE Superstars and other wrestlers have reacted. AEW star Lance Storm and IMPACT Knockout Deonna Purrazzo also sent supportive messages in the comments.

The star found some support from the wrestling community

Meanwhile, her fellow WWE Superstars Piper Niven and Xavier Woods supported her.

The star is being shown a lot of love.

The star is beginning a new academic journey and will hopefully find her place in the wrestling business as well.

We at Sportskeeda wish her the best for her new endeavor.