"Triple H has given up," "Doesn't belong in the big leagues anymore" - WWE Universe reacts to 4-time champion's current run

WWE Universe has often been critical of superstar and their run with the promotion under Triple H's creative leadership. Recently, fans reacted to a popular star's run with the company that hasn't led to anything fruitful on the main roster.

Last year, Nikki Cross reverted to her popular gimmick from her days on the developmental brand. Unfortunately, the management has done nothing of significance with the former RAW Women's Champion on Monday Night RAW as she randomly makes an appearance during segments.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Cross was seen in the background during a match against Valhalla and Ivy Nile. The WWE Universe isn't able to figure out what the management wants to do with Cross and questioned if she would ever be a star on WWE's main roster.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Nikki Cross was used well under Triple H's regime as she was heavily featured on Monday Night RAW. However, the star's appearance has reduced over the past few months in the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the management does with her in the coming months.

WWE Hall of Famer on why Triple H axed popular division that Nikki Cross was a part of

In 2019, Vince McMahon's old regime introduced the 24/7 title and a division around the championship on Monday Night RAW. Nikki Cross became a part of the division for a while and was the last champion before Triple H axed the title and the division from WWE's main roster.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know, WWE Hall of Famer explained why Triple H axed the division and scrapped the championship as it was too similar to the Hardcore Championship.

“I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.”

In the end, Nikki Cross dumped the title in a trash can after winning it from Dana Brooke to end the division. It will be interesting to see what the management does with Cross in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Nikki Cross' run? Sound off in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.