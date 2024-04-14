Drew McIntyre must do one thing before going for the World Championship again; it involves returning former WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre had the highest and lowest moments of his career at WrestleMania 40. He defeated Seth Rollins clean, to win the World Heavyweight Championship but lost it minutes later to Damian Priest thanks to CM Punk.

With CM Punk yet to recover fully, McIntyre could find different ways to build up to his eventual big-money match against the former. The build-up to this feud could see the return of The Scottish warrior's old friend Sheamus. This return and combined run could help both superstars get their careers back on track.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus could go after the Tag Team Championship

A few weeks ago, Sheamus was advertised to return to WWE television.

The Celtic Warrior could join the Scottish Warrior to hunt for the RAW Tag Team Championship, as both European wrestlers have been friends since before their WWE days and have good chemistry.

This opportunity could give both superstars a jump start and a great platform to transition into future storylines as well.

Going after the Tag Team Championship could help Sheamus massively

The former WWE Champion has been out for a long time. Returning to action as part of the tag team picture could help ease his comeback. It will surely take some time for him to build up his fitness and a tag team run could be the ideal stepping stone for the veteran wrestler.

Returning to singles action immediately by the 46-year-old could take a toll on the Celtic Warrior, who hasn't been inside the ring in a long time. Performing alongside his friend will also provide a sense of comfort and familiarity while he makes his comeback.

WWE can take its time with building the Punk-McIntyre feud

CM Punk injured himself a Royal Rumble 2024 putting himself out of a possible main event at WrestleMania 40. We saw him attack Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania Night Two, however, he is nowhere close to returning any time soon.

Drew McIntyre going after the RAW Tag Team Championship helps the CM Punk story stay alive, while he recovers from his triceps injury. It will possibly also allow McIntyre time to win back the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest before The Best in the World returns to the company.

Upon Punk's return, the two heavyweights could restart their highly awaited feud. They could have their big battle at this year's SummerSlam or maybe at Survivor Series. And what better way to go to battle than with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line?

