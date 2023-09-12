Drew McIntyre to have a new ally on WWE RAW? What Matt Riddle's absence could lead to

Drew McIntyre reluctantly accepted Matt Riddle’s offer to form an alliance on WWE RAW several weeks ago. With the Original Bro currently caught up in a scandal, the Scottish Warrior may have to find a new ally on the red brand.

It is possible that Matt Riddle’s absence could lead to Drew McIntyre forming an alliance with Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. The Modern Day Maharaja and the Scottish Warrior go back a long way. They were partners with Heath Slater as 3MB.

The Scottish Warrior also celebrated with Mahal at the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8, 2023. Glass-Bro (McIntyre and Riddle), Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal had a dance celebration after Zayn, Kevin Owens, and McIntyre defeated Indus Sher and Mahal at the event.

WWE could play into Drew McIntyre’s history with Jinder Mahal to re-establish their alliance on WWE RAW. The Modern Day Maharaja could even ask his former tag team partner to ditch Matt Riddle and join Indus Sher.

McIntyre is on the verge of turning heel, and WWE could use Matt Riddle’s absence to turn him into the Scottish Psychopath. He could then go after Cody Rhodes as the American Nightmare’s last feud on the red brand before his rumored move to SmackDown.

Does Drew McIntyre have a match on WWE RAW this week?

To answer the question, no. McIntyre teamed up with Matt Riddle in a Tornado Tag Team match against The Viking Raiders last week on RAW. Glass-Bro lost to Erik and Ivar after Kofi Kingston inadvertently cost them the match.

The Scottish Warrior is not advertised to wrestle a match on the September 11, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. He might appear in a backstage segment to address the Matt Riddle situation and if it has affected his momentum.

WWE RAW airs live from the Norfolk Scope (Scope Arena) in Norfolk, Virginia.

