38-year-old star to make his final WWE RAW appearance tonight? Potential future direction explored

Adam Pearce announced last week on WWE RAW that a superstar from the red brand will be traded to SmackDown for Jey Uso. The transfer is expected to go down this week on the red brand, and we might have an idea of who that superstar is going to be.

It is possible that Cody Rhodes could be traded for Jey Uso on the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW. The 38-year-old star could make his final WWE RAW appearance tonight to make a blockbuster announcement in regards to his future on the red brand.

Pearce apparently teased Rhodes’ move to SmackDown during his backstage segment with Jey Uso last week. The WWE matchmaker said the superstar who’ll move to the blue brand has a good reputation in the RAW locker room.

Not only is Rhodes considered a locker room leader, he’s arguably the most popular star on Monday Night RAW. The American Nightmare has been getting thunderous ovations since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

With Rhodes versus Reigns II rumored to be the main event of WrestleMania 40 next year, the American Nightmare’s move to the Tribal Chief’s brand makes sense, as he may finally get to finish his story.

What’s in store for WWE RAW this week?

WWE has announced a couple of matches and segments for the upcoming edition of the red brand. First, we have Rhea Ripley versus Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s World Championship rematch from Payback. This time, Dominik Mysterio is barred from ringside.

Next, Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to RAW tonight. The American Nightmare was last seen at WWE Payback where he introduced Jey Uso to the red brand on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Finally, Gunther will celebrate his incredible accomplishment as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time.

What are your predictions for WWE RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below!