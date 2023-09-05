5 WWE RAW stars who may get traded to SmackDown for Jey Uso: The man to finally dethrone Roman Reigns?

Jey Uso may have arrived on WWE RAW full-time but at the expense of another superstar. A star from the red brand will be sent over to SmackDown as Jey’s replacement. This is exactly what Adam Pearce told the former Bloodline member tonight.

Pearce’s announcement has led fans to predict which superstar will jump ship to SmackDown as a trade-off for Jey Uso. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion quit the blue brand after laying out Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso a couple of weeks ago.

Having said that, let’s take a look at five WWE RAW stars who might replace Jey Uso on SmackDown.

#5. Chad Gable needs a solo push after defeat on WWE RAW

Chad Gable’s current run has seen him put on bangers after bangers. The Alpha Academy star has impressed fans with his tremendous work ethic. He has been involved in some of the best matches the WWE Universe has seen over the course of this year.

With Gable’s program with Gunther seemingly over on WWE RAW, he may be traded to SmackDown as Jey’s replacement. Fans have been clamoring for a singles push for Master Gable for months, and that might happen very soon.

#4. Braun Strowman could be sent to SmackDown after injury

Braun Strowman’s run since returning to WWE last year has been underwhelming, to say the least. The Monster of All Monsters was put in a tag team storyline with Ricochet until he was forced to take a break to heal his neck issues.

At the time of the writing, there’s no word on when Strowman will return to active in-ring competition. He could be moved to SmackDown from WWE RAW in his absence so that when he returns, he could re-establish himself as a singles star.

#3. Drew McIntyre could replace Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre had a brief staring contest with Jey Uso on WWE RAW this week. McIntyre told Riddle he’d have a word with Cody Rhodes if Jey tried to step out of his line. This could be a foreshadowing of the things to come between the former tag team partners.

With that said, The Scottish Warrior may be the one to replace Jey on SmackDown. Drew has got nothing left to prove on the red brand, and he could have a fresh start on the blue brand should he decide to switch brands.

#2. Sami Zayn may not be on his friend’s side for much long

Sami Zayn never forgot what the bond and friendship with Jey Uso meant to him. The former Honorary Uce was the first RAW star to welcome Jey aboard during their opening segment this week.

The two buried the hatchet with a hug. Sami also asked McIntyre and Riddle to give Jey a chance during their face-off elsewhere on the show.

Despite Sami’s friendship with Jey, WWE might book him in a storyline where he gets sent to SmackDown, causing Jey to be pretty much on his own on the red brand.

With Kevin Owens nowhere to be seen, Sami has seemingly already embarked on a solo run that might see him join forces with Jey against this group at Survivor Series.

#1. Cody Rhodes has to finish his story against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes pulled some strings to get Jey Uso to RAW. The American Nightmare apparently has enough pull behind the scenes to allow him to move to SmackDown in return for Jey’s arrival on the red brand.

WWE has been smart to slowly build a Rhodes arrival on the blue brand so they could set up Rhodes vs. Reigns II at WrestleMania 40.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner will be on RAW next week. It remains to be seen if he’ll shock the WWE Universe by announcing his transfer to SmackDown or find a new opponent to deal with on Monday Night RAW.

Which of these superstars do you think will replace Jey Uso on SmackDowm? Let us know in the comments section below!

