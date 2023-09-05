6-time champion to move from WWE RAW to SmackDown as Jey Uso’s replacement? Analyzing the possibility

Jey Uso has moved from WWE RAW to SmackDown, thanks to Cody Rhodes, at Payback 2023. It has now been confirmed that a superstar from the red brand will be moved to the blue brand as a trade-off for the former Bloodline member.

It is possible that Sami Zayn could be transferred to SmackDown from WWE RAW as Jey Uso’s replacement. Adam Peace implied that the potential trade to the blue brand was a respected member of the RAW locker room.

The WWE Official could be referring to Sami as he’s liked by almost everyone in the locker room except The Judgment Day. It is worth mentioning that Sami and Kevin Owens lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Payback.

The former Honorary Uce was the first WWE RAW locker room member to greet Jey Uso upon his arrival this week. Sami warned Jey that he may have difficulty adjusting to the locker room because of his past association with The Bloodline.

Jey and Sami hugged to end their opening segment. The two have buried the hatchet, but that can’t be said about Drew McIntyre, who was staring a hole through Jey during their face-off on RAW tonight.

Drew McIntyre may target Cody Rhodes following Jey Uso’s arrival on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has not forgotten all the troubles and pains The Bloodline put him through while on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior told Matt Riddle he’d be watching Jey’s every move now that he’s on RAW.

McIntyre added that he’d also have problems with Cody Rhodes if Jey steps out of the line. The promo might lead to a feud between the former tag team champions. McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn, and that could come at the expense of his former “dashing” partner.

For now, he’s trying to keep it together after inadvertently getting knocked out by Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW.

