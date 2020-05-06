McIntyre was billed as The Chosen One by Mr. McMahon

For Drew McIntyre, WrestleMania 36 was all about redemption. After being branded as The Chosen One by Vince McMahon himself, things did not turn out well for the Scotsman. He was released from his contract in 2014 and for many people, it would have been a big blow.

But McIntyre showed that he was made from a different fabric. After being let go, he went on a crusade around the world racking up championships and establishing himself as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

He would return to WWE in 2017 and was a part of NXT where he quickly went up the ranks to become the NXT Champion. In 2018, McIntyre shook things up on RAW after WrestleMania 34 and has been on the brand ever since.

The Scotsman grabbed all the headlines when he came into this year's Royal Rumble and eliminated Brock Lesnar from the match and went on to win the entire thing. He chose The Beast Incarnate as his opponent for WrestleMania 36 and seemed to be a step ahead of Lesnar in the buildup to the event.

The match in itself, saw McIntyre shock everyone by kicking out of an F5 at one. Finally, he fulfilled his prophecy of being WWE Champion, when he dethroned The Beast in just around five minutes.

This is my WrestleMania moment. In a Mania unlike any other I couldn’t help but break the “fourth wall” to say thank you. Thank you all for choosing WWE as an escape right now and THANK you for believing in a kid who wouldn’t take no for an answer #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Gu8MubP3zX — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 8, 2020

We had the opportunity to talk to the current WWE Champion on a teleconference as a buildup towards the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV. McIntyre will be facing Seth Rollins at the event with the WWE Championship on the line.

Vince McMahon's reaction to Drew McIntyre's title win

We asked McIntyre what was the reaction backstage and especially from the man who billed him as a future World Champion when he first debuted in WWE, Vince McMahon himself.

"The backstage reaction was non-existent because of the setup there was nobody back there initially. So, it was kind of weird. But you know when I got to Mr. McMahon and Triple H and obviously, we had such minimal personnel there, the people who were there especially, the crew people who have watched me grow up, you know everybody was very happy and very proud. I think for Vince and Hunter themselves, they were just very happy to see that I have finally kind of grown up and realized the potential they had seen in me all those years ago."

Watch the entire response from McIntyre below.

Money In The Bank will be the first major test for McIntyre after WrestleMania and it will come in the form of the Monday Night Messiah. If the Scotsman does defeat Seth Rollins, we could actually see a dominant run for McIntyre and a lengthy title reign.