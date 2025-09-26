Drew McIntyre quitting WWE due to frustration and 3 other things that could happen on SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will kick off the buildup for Crown Jewel. The upcoming premium live event is set to air live from Perth, Australia, with the Crown Jewel Title on the line in a major Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match.Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss four major things that could happen on SmackDown this week.#4. Drew McIntyre can quit WWE as part of a storylineDrew McIntyre suffered a clean loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. The Scottish Warrior was determined to dethrone The American Nightmare, but despite his full efforts, he failed to come out on top.With Rhodes defeating Drew, his momentum is already halted. Considering this, WWE might use this as a storyline angle where Drew could express his frustration and decide to quit the sports entertainment juggernaut.McIntyre's move to quit the company will generate buzz around his name and write him off television, eventually setting the stage for a bigger comeback.#3. Tiffany Stratton might suffer the title lossWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKTiffany Stratton provides an update amidst speculation that she may have been injured: “Physically, I'm okay. Obviously, on that Moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was just more precautionary and kind of just monitoring and seeingTiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat match. Already, Tiffy Time defended her title against The Storm on the blue brand, but the match was interrupted by The Irresistible Force.Now, with Jax added to the feud, the chances of the Buff Barbie losing the title have increased. Tiffany doesn't have to be pinned to lose; instead, Jade can pin Jax in this Triple Threat match to secure the win.Because of this, Stratton is likely to lose her title during the upcoming title defense on the Friday Night Show. Considering the reports that Tiffany has not been medically cleared after the moonsault spot last week, the chances of her losing have increased.#2. Seth Rollins might show up on SmackDown ahead of Crown JewelSeth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will lock horns in a Crown Jewel Title match at the upcoming premium live event. The Undisputed WWE Champion made his presence on RAW and was involved in a heated segment with The Visionary.To continue their buildup, Rollins might appear on the blue brand and decide to attack The American Nightmare. Seth may probably show up with his Vision member and try to gain an advantage over Rhodes ahead of their Crown Jewel match.#1. Bianca Belair may return to WWE SmackDown for a major breakup🏀Edwin🐍 @Legit_CHAMPLINKI miss Bianca BelairOver the past few weeks, WWE has been strongly hinting at the breakup of The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's team has seen major conflicts, and even Bo Dallas attempted to provoke Dawkins last week before Montez decided to shut The Wyatt Sicks leader's mouth.However, on this week's episode of the blue brand, the breakup of the Street Profits might finally happen when Bianca Belair returns to WWE and decides to cause the split. For those unaware, The EST is the real-life wife of Montez, and with this, she might support her husband and stand against Angelo.This eventually could lead to the breakup and Montez and Angelo going on separate paths on SmackDown.