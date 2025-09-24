Tiffany Stratton finally addresses WWE injury speculation

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has finally broken her silence to address her injury speculation. The Buff Barbie recently had to be replaced by another star, as she was not medically cleared to compete.

During her title match against Jade Cargill on the September 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the 26-year-old landed awkwardly while attempting a moonsault to the outside. Although Stratton retained her title as the contest ended in a double countout, it was speculated that the champion might have injured her leg during the attempted moonsault spot. Lyra Valkyria replacing her in a six-woman tag team match at Homecoming added more fuel to the rumors of a potential injury.

However, during a recent interview on Going Ringside, Tiffany Stratton clarified that she was not injured. The SmackDown star noted that although she had a rough landing while attempting the moonsault, her not wrestling after it was just a precautionary measure.

"Physically, I'm okay. Obviously, on that Moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was just more precautionary and kind of just monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall. But for the most part, I'm doing good. I'm great," she said.

You can watch the interview in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton to put her title on the line on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton was reportedly planned to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match at Wrestlepalooza, and the match was taken off the premium live event due to her potential injury.

However, another major report claimed that the decision had nothing to do with Stratton, and the bout was removed from the show to make sure that the card was not overstacked.

Instead, the championship match will take place on the September 26 edition of the blue brand. While Nia Jax would love to complete her revenge and snatch the title back from Stratton, Jade Cargill would head into the bout searching for her first singles main roster title.

Who do you think will win the three-way WWE Women's Championship Match later this week on SmackDown? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

