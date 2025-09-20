Real Reason Why WWE Removed World Championship Match From Wrestlepalooza - Reports

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 20, 2025 04:54 GMT
Wrestlepalooza is tomorrow night. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Wrestlepalooza, scheduled for tomorrow night, is set to feature five big matches, but it was initially supposed to have six. An additional bout was planned for the show and was all but announced, before things changed.

Tiffany Stratton was supposed to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill at Wrestlepalooza. This can be confirmed by the fact that they were on the official T-shirt of the match card. The match will instead happen on next week's episode of SmackDown.

The reason for the change was initially thought to be a potential injury to Stratton. She had a painful accident during her match against Cargill on SmackDown last week, which ruled her out of action for a few days. However, according to Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite, backstage chatter from tonight suggests The Buff Barbie is fine.

Tiffany Stratton is reportedly not injured and would have been ready for Wrestlepalooza, but WWE decided to remove the triple threat match from the card for logistical reasons. It was done to ensure the show is not overstacked.

Chief Content Officer Triple H has been known to favor five matches for single-night premium live events. It looks like tomorrow's card is no exception.

Full WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card

Even without the WWE Women's Championship match, Wrestlepalooza is stacked. Two other world title bouts are scheduled for tomorrow's show, with a few blockbuster additions. Here is the entire card:

  1. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar - Last Time Ever
  2. IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer - Women's World Championship
  3. The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
  4. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee - Mixed Tag Team Match
  5. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship

The WWE Title match is set to main event the show on Saturday, following the announcement on John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The two legends have been confirmed to kick things off in Indianapolis.

Edited by Divesh Merani
