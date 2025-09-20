WWE Officially Cancels Huge Wrestlepalooza Championship Match

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 20, 2025 03:04 GMT
The match has been canceled (Credit: WWE.com)

There has been a lot of talk about a huge WWE championship match being canceled for Wrestlepalooza. Now, there is finally an answer about whether the match will happen or not.

Heading into WWE SmackDown, there was confusion about Tiffany Stratton's status for Wrestlepalooza. This comes after last week, when Nia Jax attacked Stratton after her match against Jade Cargill. She was hurt and unable to wrestle, with her injury forcing her absence from the planned appearance at NXT. WWE confirmed that she would be absent, and now, there are further updates surrounding the star.

The match was placed on the official Wrestlepalooza shirt as a graphic, and this led to fans expecting to see the three stars battle at the event. It was also reported that the reason for the placement was that the plan was to feature the match on the show. However, it has now been canceled.

Tonight, on SmackDown, Nia Jax was out in the middle of a promo, and Tiffany Stratton arrived to attack her, as did Jade Cargill. Security stopped it from turning into a brawl, and now, although the match had been on the graphic for Wrestlepalooza, it has been canceled, with Nick Aldis saying that since they wanted to have a go at each other, they could do so when they faced each other in the ring. Instead of Wrestlepalooza, the bout will take place on SmackDown next week.

Tiffany Stratton may not be fully well yet, forcing WWE's decision

Stratton landed badly during a moonsault last week, and the star was then left hurt. Ava announced that she was being replaced on NXT Homecoming as well for the planned show, as she was not medically cleared to compete.

Now, among these reports, WWE's decision to leave her off the card seems to be a clear indication that a lot is wrong with the star. She will be competing next week, when it's assumed that she will be better again.

It should be noted that despite appearing tonight, Stratton did not actually land a blow or get physical.

