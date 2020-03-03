Drew McIntyre reacts following his assault on Brock Lesnar on this week's RAW

Will this be the scene at WrestleMania 36?

This week's episode of WWE RAW started with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman coming out into the ring to address the WWE Universe at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

After Heyman said that the Drew McIntyre's Royal Rumble win was a 'sham' and that Lesnar would easily squash him at WrestleMania 36, the Sinister Scotsman came out to confront Lesnar face to face inside the ring.

After that, McIntyre laid him out with a Claymore Kick when Lesnar attempted to strike him. While Lesnar was being helped to the back, McIntyre came running out from the back and then laid him out with two more Claymore Kicks which received a huge pop from the WWE Universe.

Following his actions on this week's episode, McIntyre took to Twitter to post a photo of himself standing over an unconscious Lesnar accompanied by a line from his older theme song 'Broken Dreams'.

“You never hear the shot that takes you down.” #RAW pic.twitter.com/PZPeFCweGL — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 3, 2020

Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar clash at WrestleMania 36

For the first time in his career, Drew McIntyre is getting a huge world title opportunity. Plus, McIntyre poses a credible threat to Lesnar's reign as The Scottish Psychopath who is someone who is almost of the same stature as The Beast Incarnate.

Also, his appearance on this week's RAW proved that he is hugely over with the crowd and his assault on Lesnar helped him to further elevate his popularity with the WWE Universe. It remains to be seen whether or not Lesnar will retaliate on next week's RAW.