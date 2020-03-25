Drew McIntyre recommends 3 things to watch on WWE Network

Three things that every single WWE fan must watch.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Bret Hart will always remain a classic match.

Drew McIntyre

It's quarantine time around the world and people are spending the whole day inside their house. WWE have done a wonderful thing of giving everyone a free month of the WWE Network and there is a ton of content there.

Drew McIntyre was doing a Q&A with WWE UK and he was asked to recommend three things the fans must watch on the WWE Network. He started off with the classic match at WrestleMania 13 which saw Bret Hart going up against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He also recommended watching the documentary on Monday Night Wars and wanted the fans to check out the old RAWs and Nitros as well. McIntyre also suggested focusing on the crowds at that time and seeing how intense the signs were.

Last but not the least, McIntyre suggested The Broken Skull Sessions by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

I would recommend Bret Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin, WrestleMania 13 for starters. What else? Monday Night Wars, there is a documentary actually, specifically on the Monday Night Wars, I would recommend that. And while you watch the documentary on Monday Night Wars, you get inspired to start checking out old RAWs and old Nitros about that time. And watch the crowds and the signs in the crowd how wild it was. That's always pretty fun. The Stone Cold's interviews he has been doing recently, they are so good. The Broken Skull sessions.