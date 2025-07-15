Drew McIntyre to reunite with former WWE group and take out Randy Orton and Jelly Roll? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE on the July 4 episode of SmackDown. He confronted Randy Orton during a promo segment that featured the duo and Cody Rhodes. Orton and McIntyre were later booked to square off last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, where Randy emerged victorious.

The go-home edition of SmackDown before SNME saw Orton come to the defense of Jelly Roll after the latter was interrupted by Logan Paul. Unfortunately, The Viper ended up on the receiving end of an unexpected Claymore kick from McIntyre. While the officials restrained The Scottish Warrior from doing more harm, Paul took advantage and attacked Randy, only to be pulled off by Jelly Roll.

The following night in Atlanta at SNME, Drew McIntyre hit a Claymore on Jelly Roll after being defeated by Randy Orton in the high-stakes bout. The musician had accompanied The Viper to the match, while McIntyre had Logan Paul in his corner. Following this incident, the bitter rivals will look to settle their difference at SummerSlam 2025, where Orton will team up with Jelly Roll against the team of McIntyre and Paul.

While the embers of resentment could still be burning within The Scottish Warrior, he might look to get his retribution on Orton before the scheduled bout this summer. In a shocking possibility, McIntyre could reunite with his former group, 3MB, and take out The Legend Killer.

3MB (aka The Three Man Band) was a memorable alliance consisting of Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Heath Slater. The trio came together in 2012 after The Scottish Psychopath and Mahal saved Slater during a match against Brodus Clay. Unfortunately, the stable was dissolved after a two-year run when WWE released McIntyre and Mahal.

That said, Drew McIntyre has revealed his retirement plans from the Stamford-based promotion, which involve his intentions of reuniting with his 3MB stablemates. Following this plan, 3MB could help the former WWE Champion take out Randy upon their reunion.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is pure speculation. Fans will have to wait to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2025?

With the major tag team match scheduled for SummerSlam 2025, Randy and Jelly Roll will be looking to pull off a massive win against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

The Scottish Warrior has seemingly lost momentum in WWE, with his last clean victory coming at WrestleMania 41 against Damian Priest. This past weekend, Randy Orton defeated the former WWE Champion once again in Atlanta, so The Viper and his partner Jelly Roll will be going into the Biggest Party of the Summer as clear favorites.

Despite this, Drew McIntyre is an established star, and with The Maverick by his side, it'll certainly be an interesting matchup in New Jersey. It'll certainly be a hard-fought close bout at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and we'll have to wait and see who ultimately comes out on top.

