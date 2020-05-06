Drew McIntyre was quickly challenged by the WWE Legend after winning the title

WrestleMania 36 was a truly unique event. It was the first time that the Showcase of the Immortals was a two-night event. One of the biggest highlights of night two was Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar.

The Scotsman took all that The Beast Incarnate had to dish out and even kicked out of Lesnar's F5 at one. A few Claymores later, Drew McIntyre was one top of WWE's food chain. But the night was not over for the newly-crowned champion.

As he was answering questions inside the ring, The Big Show made his way to the ring pulling a referee along with him. He congratulated McIntyre and proceeded to challenge him for a match that very moment.

McIntyre hesitated at first but Big Show forced his hand with a tight slap across his face which made the WWE Champion give in to the demands of the World's Largest Athlete. While this was a major swerve and there were moments where the WWE Universe thought the Scotsman's reign could be short-lived, he fought back and retained the title.

The soothing sounds of Monsoon and The Body, the perfect soundtrack for slamming a giant pic.twitter.com/ZBUrLDN7WG — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 19, 2020

He became the first Superstar after the legendary Yokozuna to achieve the rare feat of being in two WWE Championship matches on the same night at WrestleMania.

We had a chance to catch up with Drew McIntyre ahead of his title defense against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and we asked him what did Big Show tell him after their impromptu match at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre on Big Show's words after the match

"I think he has come out publicly and kind of spoke about the things that he told me. You know, he is somebody that has watched me grow up since I came to America when I was barely turning 22. He is very proud of what I have achieved during my first run. He watched me from outside the company and is very proud to where I got to today as a performer and as a man. "

Advertisement

"Like, he said himself, I wanted to test you out there (in the ring). So there was a couple of times out there, you know he did genuinely tried to test me. Like, he could see with his eyes, he knew I was ready for the opportunity to be WWE Champion, but when he felt it, he actually said the words you have the potential to become one of the greatest champions of all time, which meant the world to me, because he is been in (the ring) with the greatest of all time."

Get the full interaction with Drew McIntyre right below.

The first obstacle for Drew McIntyre comes in the form of the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins this coming Sunday at Money in the Bank.