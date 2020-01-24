Drew McIntyre reveals what Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman told him recently

24 Jan 2020

RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has had quite a big change to his character in recent weeks, with many fans predicting a babyface turn is in the works for the Scottish Psychopath.

In an interview with TV Insider, the Scotsman said that he never claimed to be a "good guy or bad guy" and that he was serious all the time when he was brought up to RAW.

He revealed what has brought about the change in his character, and said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, and other members of the creative team have told him to showcase the real Drew McIntyre.

Over the past couple of months it was made clear to me by the boss himself, Paul Heyman and all of creative that they wanted me to show them the real me. When I got the okay to finally be myself, that’s when I started loosening up out there and having fun. I started to show Drew Galloway, the real me. The one who was successful outside the company and wound up successful in NXT. I think when the crowd saw me relaxing and having fun, they started having fun with me. That’s the key there.

In the interview, he also spoke about his desire to have a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania, and that he would want to face Brock Lesnar if he wins the men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.