Drew McIntyre reveals why he destroyed Erick Rowan's cage

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre take on Erick Rowan. The No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship, McIntyre completely dominated Rowan in a one-sided match and pinned him after dropping him with the Claymore Kick.

An important segment during the match involved McIntyre destroying Rowan's cage that was lying on the floor outside the ring by stomping on it with his foot. Rowan had been bringing the cage along with him for the past couple of months and on last week's episode of RAW, upon No Way Jose's request he revealed that it was a giant tarantula that he kept inside the cage.

Speaking to Sarah Schreiber in a post-match interview, The Scottish Psychopath revealed the reason why he destroyed Rowan's cage.

What was Drew McIntyre's reason for destroying the cage?

In the interview, Sarah Schreiber asked that with WrestleMania 36 less than a month away, did McIntyre squash the cage to send a message to Erick Rowan or Brock Lesnar? McIntyre replied that it could apply to both.

"If it doesn't belong on MY #Raw show...it gets NIXED!"@DMcIntyreWWE looks to run the red brand with the #WWEChampionship around his waist after WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/6voKuQTrb7 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

McIntyre explained how he dropped Lesnar last week with three Claymore Kicks in a row after Heyman belittled him. The Sinister Scotsman explained that usually, Heyman praises Lesnar's opponents before The Beast Incarnate obliterates them.

McIntyre added that he saw through Heyman's act and he knows that Heyman is afraid of him. Owing to the cage situation, McIntyre explained that when he becomes the WWE Champion he will change some things on the Red brand with one of them being putting an end to things that do not belong on his RAW show.