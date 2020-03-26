Drew McIntyre reveals why he was worried when Edge made his WWE return in Royal Rumble match

The crowd erupted when The Rated-R Superstar returned to the ring after nine years!

Edge and Randy Orton took out McIntyre with a double RKO in the Royal Rumble match.

Rated RKO reunion at Royal Rumble 2020

This year's edition of WWE WrestleMania will feature the first singles match of Edge in nine years. The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE earlier this year by showing up as the #21 entrant of the 30-man Royal Rumble match. Edge lasted over 25 minutes in that match and turned out to be one of the final four participants. He was eliminated from the bout by Roman Reigns, who eventually got eliminated by Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath won the Royal Rumble match and the WWE Universe greeted him with a loud pop. However, McIntyre wasn't so sure about getting a positive response upon his win and he revealed the reason in a recent interview with talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda's special contributor Alex McCarthy.

Although Edge's return was a special moment for McIntyre, he was worried that the fans in attendance would turn on him following the elimination of The Rated-R Superstar from the match. He also pointed out how the fans have negatively reacted to past Royal Rumble winners after their favorite Superstar got eliminated.

I think AJ Styles was choking me in the corner and I heard the reaction when Edge came out and I’m like ‘oh god! They’re going to be really upset when I win this!’ That’s the other thing, this can go a couple of ways! Edge has returned after nine years being off – I remember his last match, I was on the roster, so it was a really cool moment for me too – but at the same time, he’s being eliminated right before me and people can turn on a match, we’ve all seen them turn on a match, especially a Royal Rumble if they don’t get what they want.

Drew McIntyre believes that Roman Reigns eliminating Edge helped in taking the heat off him. The fans then witnessed a glimpse of the WrestleMania 35 battle between McIntyre and Reigns, which culminated with The Scottish Psychopath getting the upper hand.

The fact that they were upset when Edge went out and then they had me and Roman – which was pretty cool, Roman and I getting back together after everything we went through last year and having a big WrestleMania match. Then when I eliminated Roman and seeing everyone react the same that they did when Brock went out was pretty overwhelming.

The Royal Rumble match showcased that Drew McIntyre can pose a serious threat to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Since then, McIntyre has evolved into one of the top babyfaces of the company and it will be interesting to see if he can once again dethrone The Beast Incarnate.