Drew McIntyre reveals why it's important for WWE to keep going amidst coronavirus pandemic

The Scotsman has revealed why WWE is so important at this time, and given some great advice!

The Royal Rumble winner may have been robbed of his crowning moment in front of a crowd.

Drew McIntyre made history at the Royal Rumble

At the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre made history when he became the first-ever British Royal Rumble winner. Unforeseen circumstances, though, have led WWE into uncharted waters, meaning the Scotsman's WrestleMania moment is set to take place in an empty arena.

McIntyre had previously been in the UK to talk to media ahead of WrestleMania, however, that trip was abruptly cut short and he returned to the US. The Scottish Psychopath, though, would participate in a Q&A session with WWE UK, and reveal why it's so important that WWE keeps entertaining everyone during this trying time.

How important is entertainment as a form of escapism, now more than ever?

“Whatever entertainment gets your mind off things or keeps you occupied is very essential right now. Everybody needs to lay low for a little while, and whatever keeps you entertained within your house is absolutely essential. That’s why right now, with WWE, I’m so proud that we’re doing what we can to provide everybody with some unique content, some unique entertainment to take their mind off things."

"We will do what we can, for as long as we can, to take people’s mind off things, but maybe even learn the guitar. Maybe it’s WWE, maybe you’re reading that book you never quite got finished last year - stick at it right now because it’s for the good of everybody.”

