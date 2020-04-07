Drew McIntyre reveals the WWE rule he broke at WrestleMania 36

McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship for the first time

Drew McIntyre was crowned WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36 after a brutal match against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's reign ended after McIntyre landed a few Claymore kicks to The Beast which finally put him down.

After winning the title for the very first time and becoming the first person from UK to win a world title, McIntyre looked and reached out to a camera that was ringside and thanked his fans from all over the world for their support.

While speaking to ESPN, McIntyre revealed that he broke a WWE rule by doing so, but he couldn't not do it. Here's what the new WWE Champion said about what he did after winning the title.

"One of our rules in WWE is that you don't look down the camera and break the fourth wall, like you wouldn't do in a movie. But I couldn't help myself. In that moment, I just wanted to thank everybody for supporting me, for supporting WWE during this time and choosing WWE to take your mind off these difficult times. I wanted to let everyone know how I felt, and I'm so glad we kept that in the show. I wasn't sure if it would be edited, because I really meant it."

The Scotsman spoke about the emotional moment he had while watching it at home from his couch, as the show was taped a week prior to being aired at WrestleMania 36. He said that the reaction after winning the title was a culmination of the ups and downs he faced in his 19-year career and that it was all worth it after defeating The Beast at The Show of Shows.

McIntyre's character on WWE television changed over the past few months from being a notorious and widely-hated heel to a babyface that is adored by the fans. The Scottish Psychopath got one of the biggest ovations in the men's Royal Rumble match, first after elimination Lesnar from the match, and then after winning the match.

McIntyre has already gone on to lay out a challenge following his win at WrestleMania 36, with the new WWE Champion calling out boxer Tyson Fury. Fury has accepted the challenge and the two will face off in the future in a WWE ring. It will be interesting to see who McIntyre faces next on WWE and if Lesnar will get a rematch anytime soon.