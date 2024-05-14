Drew McIntyre's disdain for CM Punk might have forced hated WWE RAW star to turn face for the first time in 2 years 

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre kicked off the latest episode of Monday Night RAW with an in-ring promo, where he once again directed his verbal onslaught towards CM Punk. This follows Punk's similar actions targeting McIntyre.

McIntyre didn't hold back, saying that the greatest trick Punk ever pulled was looking like a drug addict despite never doing drugs. He continued to criticize Punk before shifting his focus to the World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.

He called Priest a paper champion. This was when The Judgment Day member came out to confront McIntyre. Priest wasted no time in laying down some hard truths, asserting that McIntyre was to blame for him not being able to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins earlier, forcing him to seize the opportunity on McIntyre instead at WrestleMania 40.

The Archer of Infamy added that McIntyre could have left WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion if he hadn't prioritized elevating CM Punk over his win.

These shots at The Scottish Warrior drew huge reactions from the crowd. This reaction could potentially force WWE to turn Damian Priest face for the first time in two years, when he enjoyed a run as the WWE United States Champion.

5-time WWE Champion wants revenge against Drew McIntyre

CM Punk has been absent from in-ring action since January earlier this year due to a torn triceps, an injury he sustained during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The injury occurred when McIntyre executed his signature Future Shock DDT.

In a recent interview, The Second City Saint declared that his feud with McIntyre would conclude with him breaking McIntyre's face. He emphasized that this was about McIntyre taking time away from his career, which resulted in him missing 'Mania 40.

"It ends with me breaking his face. This isn't me being a nice guy anymore. This is about him taking time out of my career. This is about him potentially ruining a WrestleMania moment for me," said Punk.

It will be intriguing to see when CM Punk receives medical clearance for his in-ring comeback.

