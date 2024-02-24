Drew McIntyre's former tag team partner to make WWE comeback and assist him at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the likelihood

Drew McIntyre is set for a huge match-up at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Scottish Warrior will partake in the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. He is a major favorite to win the high-stakes match.

Even though McIntyre is more than capable of winning the match on his own, the former WWE Champion could possibly get assistance from a close friend. The person in question is none other than Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior might show up unannounced at the PLE.

Sheamus has not appeared on WWE television in months. The Irish star is out of action due to an injury. His last match took place on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Edge, now known as Adam Copeland.

Assuming WWE wants to revisit the tag team storyline between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, the Stamford-based promotion may book The Celtic Warrior to help his former tag team partner pick up the win in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, turning heel in the process.

Drew McIntyre was featured on the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber: Perth

Drew McIntyre headlined the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown for Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Scottish Warrior took part in singles action against LA Knight. Both men delivered a physical match-up, which resulted in Drew's victory by disqualification following Kevin Owens’ interference.

The Prizefighter took out Logan Paul with a Stunner only to be put away with a Spear by Bobby Lashley, who in turn got planted with a Claymore Kick by McIntyre. Randy Orton showed up to hit Drew with an RKO out of nowhere to close the show.

It remains to be seen which of these six men will walk out of Perth, Australia, as the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Speaking of the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins will also be present at the PLE along with Cody Rhodes as guests for a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber: Perth?