Drew McIntyre says he would be happy being the first or last match of WrestleMania Night One

Drew McIntyre has said he would be happy to be in the opening or closing match of WrestleMania Night One.

The Scottish Warrior is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows. While a match with the importance of a WWE title match is usually reserved for the final slot of the show, the former WWE Champion says he wouldn't mind being the first match on the card.

In an interview with Wrasslinews, McIntyre cited the uniqueness of this year's event as a reason why this would be acceptable. The Scot also highlighted the magnitude of the event as a whole:

"I would be happy opening the show or closing the show. This year's so unique in the sense that, you know, the last match -- every match at WrestleMania is a main event, let's be realistic. If you're on WrestleMania, you're in a main event. When you're fighting for the Championship, generally, it's cool to close the show. This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is going to be so, so special. So that's why I said, 'If I finish last, if I'm in that last match, that's phenomenal, that's fantastic, that's tradition.' But if I'm in that opening match, to me, that's also -- it's just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy, all those pent up reactions that we've been keeping inside for a year, that's going to be special too, so either way, I'm happy." - H/T Fightful

Drew McIntyre main evented WrestleMania 36 in front of no fans

Come on Bob, these #AprilFools jokes are getting out of control. Don’t add to it https://t.co/ZNTMV9Dptd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 1, 2021

While Drew McIntyre is used to being in the main event spot by now, WrestleMania 37 may present a whole new scenario for him.

Last year, Drew McIntyre won his first world title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania with no fans in attendance, due to COVID-19. This year, he has the chance to enjoy his crowning moment in a stadium with a limited capacity audience.

Coldest day of my life.... But the Beast ended up vanquished https://t.co/J4ZYZyLl4m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 26, 2021

Will Drew McIntyre have his hand raised at WrestleMania? Give us your predictions in the comments.