Drew McIntyre says two top WWE Superstars will "convincingly win" their matches at WrestleMania 36

McIntyre believes these two Superstars will win their respective matches at The Show of Shows.

The Scottish Psychopath has given his verdict on two high-profile matches at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre seems determined to dethrone Brock Lesnar and become WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36. The historic event is going to span over 2 nights for the first time ever. A long string of must-see matches has already been set up for the event. McIntyre recently spoke with talkSPORT and shared his opinion on the possible outcomes of two blockbuster bouts.

McIntyre stated that both Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns would win their respective matches at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

I think The Fiend is going to take down John Cena in pretty convincing fashion for revenge and I think Roman is going to take down Goldberg in pretty convincing fashion.

The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's alter ego, challenged WWE legend John Cena to a match at WrestleMania, a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The 16-time World Champion accepted the challenge and we are in for an intriguing fight come WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg won the Universal title for the second time in his career at WWE Super ShowDSown, when he beat The Fiend. On SmackDown, Goldberg was confronted by Roman Reigns a few weeks ago and a match was set for WrestleMania with the Universal title on the line.

Fans won't have to wait for long to find out whether McIntyre's predictions come true, as WrestleMania 36 is almost on the horizon and will emanate from the WWE Performance Center on April 4 and 5.