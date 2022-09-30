"We give each other hell"- Drew McIntyre names WWE star who will induct him into Hall of Fame

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre says SmackDown star Sheamus will likely induct him into the Hall of Fame.

McIntyre and Sheamus wrestled together in Europe before both were signed up by WWE in the 2000s. They both went on to have fantastic careers, winning world titles in the company.

In his appearance on the Hollywood RAW podcast, McIntyre said that it would be apt if Sheamus inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

The former WWE Champion highlighted their friendship as he revealed that Sheamus was the best man at his wedding and he's going to be the best man at Sheamus' upcoming wedding.

“Oh God, it’s gonna end up being Sheamus, ain’t it? He’s been there since before we both got signed. The good times, the bad times. I am best man at his wedding coming up. He was best man at my wedding. We give each other hell all the time. As everybody sees, we fight more than me and my actual brother. What people get to see on TV as well as backstage they don’t get to see. But yeah, it’s gotta be Sheamus,” said McIntyre. [H/T SeScoops]

The two had a feud earlier this year and even had a #1 Contenders' match on SmackDown, which McIntyre won.

What's next for Drew McIntyre in WWE?

After losing a match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre has now switched his attention to Karrion Kross, who was ringside in the match in Wales.

The two stars have been in a feud since Karrion made his surprise return on SmackDown several weeks ago.

The two stars will face each other in a rare 'strap match' at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8.

This will be the first time both the stars will collide in a one-on-one match. It will be interesting to see if either of the two stars gets a chance to face Reigns in the future after their current feud.

Which WWE star would you like to see induct Drew McIntyre into the Hall of Fame? Leave a comment below!

