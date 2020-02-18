Drew McIntyre seemingly confirms theory about new merchandise

Drew McIntyre made history at the Royal Rumble

Last month, Drew McIntyre made history when he became the first-ever Scottish, and first-ever British, Royal Rumble winner. He eliminated Brock Lesnar in the process, and targeted The Beast Incarnate as his WrestleMania opponent.

Well, the Insane Championship Wrestling Hall of Famer has a new t-shirt ahead of his colossal clash at WrestleMania. It shows McIntyre holding a Claymore in a very familiar position - mirroring the placement of Brock Lesnar's tattoo!

And after I tweeted about the t-shirt, The Scottish Psychopath seemingly confirmed the theory with one emoji in response.

Might the t-shirt design be foreshadowing the WrestleMania main event? Could McIntyre metaphorically behead The Beast to become the first ever Scottish, and British, WWE Champion? Only time will tell...

The placement of Drew's hands on the sword, mirroring Brock's tattoo, would suggest that The Scottish Psychopath is ready to behead The Beast.



For me, that's an incredible little nuance to be portrayed in merchandise. Absolutely genius. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 17, 2020

If McIntyre does become the first ever Scottish WWE Champion, some might see it as a fitting achievement for both the Royal Rumble winner and Scotland as a whole - a country currently thriving in WWE, as William Regal recently told me in a video commissioned by BBC The Social.

With @DMcIntyreWWE on the cusp of becoming the country’s first ever @WWE Champion, Scotland is definitely more prominent than ever in the world of wrestling.



As detailed for @bbcthesocial, here’s why @RealKingRegal believes Scotland is thriving! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/aFna9M1jJD — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 17, 2020

