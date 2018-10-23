Opinion: Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose will have to lead WWE forward

Drew and Braun must take Raw forward

The past 24 hours we have seen a complete phase shift in the landscape of WWE. The tragic news of Roman Reigns' battle with leukemia has sent the wrestling world into shock. Thousands of fans and fellow wrestlers have come forward and are providing the support and prayers that Reigns and his family truly require at this point.

We are all with Roman in his journey now. We wish him a speedy recovery and would be happy beyond reason to see him back in the squared circle.

When such an untoward incident happens to the man around which the entire company is revolving, the plans going forward become very difficult to substantiate. Monday Night RAW will have to fill the void of the Big Dog, and at this point we as fans have been used to Roman Reigns so much that now we realize it is a rather big void that WWE has to fill. Love his character or despise it, but we are very fond of seeing Reigns on screen.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and his return will be one of the most triumphant returns in the history of WWE.

Contingency plans must be put in place now, and looking at the current landscape, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Drew McIntyre must lead the company forward from this point on.

The company must have a full-time working Champion, because the road which was traveled with Brock Lesnar as champion has damaged the roster. Roman's coronation as champion was a blessing to the entire company, in that we now had a full-time champion who was willing to fight for his prize. So WWE needs to put the belt on Braun Strowman no matter what. No ugly shenanigans, no outside interferences. A clean victory for the Monster among Men.

WWE need to rebuild their product around another set of superstars at this moment until Roman makes his glorious return. Drew McIntyre deserves to be feuding for the Universal Championship. He is a believable character and a true workhorse. McIntyre is a legitimate wrestler that has the stature to topple big men but also has very good matches with wrestlers smaller in size. Roman was very effective in the same way, and so should Drew be with his approach.

Dean's heel turn is one of the most believable turns in recent memory

The best story-line going forward will be the redemption of Dean Ambrose. Whether he and Seth have a blood feud or fight for the Intercontinental title is uncertain, but they are the most capable superstars to elevate the entire product due to their sheer work ethic and story-telling. They must fire on all cylinders and revamp Monday Night Raw. Quite honestly, no other duo in the entire WWE roster would be able to pull off a blood feud like these two, given the history between them.