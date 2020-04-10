WWE News: Drew McIntyre shares an amazing throwback picture with legendary Champion

McIntyre also shares an incredible WrestleMania record with this WWE Hall Of Famer.

The Scotsman and this WWE legend have a lot in common.

Drew McIntyre has shared an incredible picture on his social media

It is safe to say that Drew McIntyre is on top of the world at the moment. The Scottish Psychopath fulfilled his destiny by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to become the first-ever Scottish WWE Champion.

But the night did not end there for the McIntyre, as WWE Legend, The Big Show, laid out a challenge just minutes after his coronation and the Scotsman was forced to put his title on the line. After surviving an onslaught from the former WWE Champion, McIntyre emerged victorious with a thunderous Claymore and successfully retained his newly-won WWE Championship.

The newly minted WWE Champion also achieved a tremendous feat that night as he became the second Superstar to compete in two WrestleMania main events on the same night. The first person to do this was the legendary Yokozuna, who won the title from Bret Hart at WrestleMania IX and then defended it against Hulk Hogan on the same night.

He would do the same thing the following year at WrestleMania X when he put his title on the line against Lex Luger and Hart.

McIntyre took to Instagram yesterday and shared an incredible throwback image of him and the late great Yokozuna. The Scotsman was a young kid and was very happy to be in the same picture as the WWE Hall Of Famer.

He even commented on the similarity between the two Superstars when it comes to WrestleMania as well.

Yokozuna was one of the most dominant Superstars during his time and went on to hold the WWF title very shortly after his debut. The member of the famous Anoa'i family has shared the ring with some of the greats in the business like Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. He was also a Royal Rumble winner and held the Tag Team Championships as well.

McIntyre's journey to the top of the mountain was not quick like Yokozuna and he had to wait to fulfill the prophecy of being 'The Chosen One'.

Ever since returning to WWE, The Scottish Psychopath has held the NXT Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship along with winning this year's Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen if McIntyre will have a dominant reign as WWE Champion, but the signs are surely there. During his title match with Lesnar, the Scotsman kicked out after being hit with an F5 at one.

If he is booked properly, we could be in for something special from the first-ever Scottish born WWE Champion.