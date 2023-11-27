Drew McIntyre to take a break from WWE and return alongside 12-time champion? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre walked out in frustration following a major loss at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Scottish Psychopath and The Judgment Day were unable to defeat Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso in the Premium Live Event's main event this past Saturday.

Fans are probably wondering what’s next for Drew McIntyre after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. One possible scenario could see him take a break from WWE and return alongside the 12-time champion. The person is none other than Sheamus.

With that being said, the Celtic Warrior is exclusive to SmackDown and can’t just show up randomly on RAW to tag with the Scottish Psychopath, although WWE is seen to break their own draft rules in the past.

McIntyre is expected to form a partnership but not with Sheamus. Reports suggest that the former WWE Champion could bring Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) with him to the red brand in the future.

The faction was reportedly (supposedly) set to have their main roster debut at Survivor Series 2023, but it didn't happen. For those unaware, Gallus was among the top tag teams on NXT UK before they arrived in NXT.

What happened after Drew McIntyre lost the Men’s Survivor Series: WarGames match?

Drew McIntyre was seen storming out of the ring after the match. The former WWE Champion was reportedly upset backstage and left the arena in his car. He did address the reports in a promo at a WWE live event.

“If you’ve been watching the show, you know why. I lost the World Title match, WarGames last night, my stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve probably heard things on the internet,” McIntyre said in his promo.

Watch the full promo below:

It remains to be seen if the Scottish Psychopath will be on WWE RAW this week.

